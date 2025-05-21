“He’ll find his own way” - Anatoly Malykhin says he won’t force his son Leo to take up martial arts

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia wants to support his young son Leo in whatever he wants to do.
But the 37-year-old says he would never force Leo to become a fighter like his dad.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin talked about guiding his son in the family trade the right way, and not steering him into something he doesn't want to do.
'Sladkiy' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Right now, he loves his training, and if he enjoys something, I support him. He’s only 4, but I still listen to him. And if one day he tells me he doesn’t like it, I won’t force him. He’ll find his own way."
Needless to say, if Leo does decide to fight, he certainly has one hell of a coach and mentor in his corner.
Anatoly Malykhin believes giving his son proper challenges will build his character: "I want him to earn everything on his own"
It could be easy for double champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin to spoon-feed his young son Leo into martial arts success.
But that would go against the Russian stalwart's principles. Instead, he wants Leo to build himself up the right way, and achieve success on his own merit, whatever he decides to do.
'Sladkiy' told ONE Championship:
"That’s what I believe makes a man strong. When he walks his own path and can later look back and be proud of what he went through to get there. Hard times build character."
Malykhin added:
"I don’t plan on giving him anything for free – no big gifts, no cars, no apartments. I want him to earn everything on his own."
