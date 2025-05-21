“He’ll find his own way” - Anatoly Malykhin says he won’t force his son Leo to take up martial arts

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia wants to support his young son Leo in whatever he wants to do.

Ad

But the 37-year-old says he would never force Leo to become a fighter like his dad.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin talked about guiding his son in the family trade the right way, and not steering him into something he doesn't want to do.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Sladkiy' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Right now, he loves his training, and if he enjoys something, I support him. He’s only 4, but I still listen to him. And if one day he tells me he doesn’t like it, I won’t force him. He’ll find his own way."

Needless to say, if Leo does decide to fight, he certainly has one hell of a coach and mentor in his corner.

Ad

Anatoly Malykhin believes giving his son proper challenges will build his character: "I want him to earn everything on his own"

It could be easy for double champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin to spoon-feed his young son Leo into martial arts success.

But that would go against the Russian stalwart's principles. Instead, he wants Leo to build himself up the right way, and achieve success on his own merit, whatever he decides to do.

Ad

'Sladkiy' told ONE Championship:

"That’s what I believe makes a man strong. When he walks his own path and can later look back and be proud of what he went through to get there. Hard times build character."

Malykhin added:

"I don’t plan on giving him anything for free – no big gifts, no cars, no apartments. I want him to earn everything on his own."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Anatoly Malykhin's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.