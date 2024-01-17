"He'll probably kick your a**" - Former UFC champion warns Bradley Martyn against fighting Logan Paul in MMA

Social media influencer Bradley Martyn was been warned against taking on WWE superstar Logan Paul in a mixed martial arts fight by a former UFC champion.

Former light heavyweight titleholder Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was featured on Martyn's talk show Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk and weighed in on the host's intention to take on Paul. Jackson initially dismissed the prospect as high risk for 'The Maverick' and also did not back his fighting skills.

However, upon mention of Paul's high school wrestling background, 'Rampage' switched up and stated that Martyn would lose:

“He’d probably kick your **s. Get your **s kicked by Logan Paul. He a great athlete... But you want to fight him in an MMA fight? He’s gonna kick your **s.”

Check out their exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Check out the complete episode on YouTube below:

Logan Paul issues legal threat to Kevin Owens for giving him a black eye

Logan Paul was in attendance at the tournament final to decide the next challenger for his US championship between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar. However, Owens managed to knock out Paul with his cast after securing victory over Escobar.

Paul then issued a threat to Owens for his assault and promised to sue him, labeling the cast as a "liability" that could potentially jeopardize their matchup.

“Couldn’t be at Smackdown this week... I was busy. Busy on the phone with my lawyers. Because this little black eye you gave me, it’s not just a black eye, it’s evidence. Turns out that little cast on your hand could be a liability. A liability not just for me but for our match. Because if you think, you’re just gonna stroll into the Royal Rumble with that cast, excuse me, with that weapon on your hand, I promise I’m not just gonna beat you in a wrestling match. No, I am gonna beat you in the court of law. I will run your pockets so deep, you’re gonna forget you’re wearing pants Kevin Owens.”

Check out his comments below: