"He'll strike for a bit then change levels" - Danny Kingad says Adriano Moraes will stick to grappling superiority to reclaim flyweight gold

Danny Kingad thinks Adriano Moraes will bank on his world-class tools on the canvas to reclaim his ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

The Brazilian warrior laces the four-ounce gloves for the 27th time in his career, ready to start another chapter as the king of the division.

Looking to spoil his party inside the Saitama Super Arena next month is none other than local hero Yuya Wakamatsu.

Weighing in on this world title joust, Danny Kingad – who suffered defeats to Moraes and Wakamatsu in his past two outings – refused to buy any theory that 'Mikinho' will showcase more of his craft in the stand-up department.

He broke down Moraes' tentative path to victory in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"Adriano won't try to bang and exchange on the feet. He'll strike for a bit, then change levels to bring this fight to the ground and look for the submission."

After all, as the saying goes – if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Moraes relied on his bread and butter on the mats to see off 'Little Piranha' in their first encounter at ONE X in March 2022.

It looks set to be the 36-year-old's best path to victory against Wakamatsu again, who has showcased huge upgrades to his game on the canvas since tapping to 'Mikinho's guillotine choke inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23. The card emanates live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Danny Kingad says he's 'one more fight' away from a shot at flyweight gold

Danny Kingad will have his eyes locked on this five-round slugfest for the vacant flyweight MMA crown for one good reason.

'The King,' currently the division's third-ranked contender, believes as long as he gets the win in his next outing, he will land a shot and a rematch against Moraes or Wakamatsu.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Lions Nation MMA affiliate declared:

"I think I need to win one more fight to prove that I am at the top five, I'm one of the best, and that I'm worthy of the belt. That's my main motivation right now."

