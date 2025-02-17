“I’ll be over my fatigue” - Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa says he’s nearing peak form ahead of Rodtang super fight at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa continues to push the pedal to the metal ahead of his massive matchup against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Japan.

Ad

The Japanese kickboxing icon will face off against the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an Instagram post, Takeru revealed he's within range of the flyweight limit of 135 pounds and ready to take on Rodtang in arguably the biggest match of his career.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Takeru Segawa posted:

"I've lost enough weight to fight next week. It's about time I'll be over my fatigue, so let's get rid of that fatigue for now. Face your body firmly and create the best mind and body you can."

Takeru is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer in history. The 'Natural Born Crusher' is the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion after he won the promotion's super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight championships.

Ad

His arrival in ONE Championship quickly made shockwaves in the combat sports landscape and he was immediately thrust into the spotlight when the promotion announced he would fight Rodtang in his debut.

Rodtang, however, pulled out of ONE 165 after suffering a broken hand ahead of the January 2024 card.

Takeru eventually challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title but fell short in front of his hometown fans in Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Ad

The 33-year-old secured a bounce back win in his next match when he stopped Burmese knockout menace Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at E-Plus.

Takeru Segawa believes super fight against Rodtang will be one of the greatest Japan will host

Takeru Segawa is confident he and Rodtang Jitmuangnon will create history in their super fight at ONE 172.

Ad

In the card's press conference in Tokyo, Takeru said he and Rodtang will deliver a performance fitting of the hallowed martial arts history that transpired between the walls of Saitama Super Arena:

"I'm extremely grateful and happy to be fighting in the main event. I'm eager to fight right now. In these next two months, I'll prepare thoroughly to deliver a main event-worthy battle and achieve the best possible victory to conclude what will be the greatest Japan event in the world."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.