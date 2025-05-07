“He looked for opportunities” - Buakaw praises Masaaki Noiri for finding a way to get past Tawanchai’s devilish kicks

Muay Thai demigod Buakaw Banchamek has high praise for Japanese kickboxing star and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

Noiri shocked the world earlier this year, when he defeated highly regarded Thai fighter and reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai to capture the interim kickboxing gold.

The two locked horns at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang event at Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Buakaw shared his thoughts on Noiri's performance against Tawanchai.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The legendary fighter said:

"Noiri stayed close despite being on the end of Tawanchai’s kicks. It was a good tactic. He left no space, although he was in danger. A pretty solid tactic to be honest. He stayed in range, he looked for opportunities. He kept his guard up while chipping in with low kicks."

Ad

Trending

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri says his popularity exploded after beating Tawanchai in ONE: "My fanbase has grown"

Masaaki Noiri believes he's been able to gain more fans after his victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Ad

He told My Navi News in a recent interview:

"I’ve always had many fans and supporters. But since competing in ONE Championship, I think my fanbase has grown. I’ve had a lot of reaction from overseas fans and they have been incredible. After this match, I think I had 20,000 followers all at once. Every time I open my Instagram, my followers kept increasing and increasing. Most of them are foreigners."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Masaaki Noiri's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.