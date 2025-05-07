"He looked really good in that fight" - Nabil Anane sings praise for Nico Carrillo's astonishing finish of Sitthichai

Reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane was impressed by the featherweight debut of Nico Carrillo last April 5 at ONE Fight Night 30, where he fought Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Carrillo scored a second-round knockout finish of the Thai contender to start this campaign on a good note and send a strong statement to other contenders in the division.

In his recent appearance on Nickynachat's YouTube channel for an interview, Anane gave his stamp of approval to 'The King of the North's' recent performance, as he stated:

"He looked really good in that fight. That guy is really good. I was impressed."

Watch Nabil Anane's interview here:

The Thai-Algerian phenom previously defeated Carrillo in their championship showdown last January at ONE 170 with a first-round TKO finish to capture the 26-pound golden belt and book a rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9.

That rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' came to fruition last March 23 at ONE 172, and Anane capitalized on it to even their head-to-head score at one apiece with a unanimous decision win over Superlek at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan during their bantamweight Muay Thai battle.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane reveals the biggest change in his career since winning a world title in ONE Championship

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative is the living testament that a world title breakthrough can drastically change a fighter's career trajectory because a lot of opportunities will be opened for them.

Anane certified this during the same interview with Nickynachat, where he stated:

"It's the same as before, my life is the same but there are a lot of opportunities coming my way. But I'm happy with that, I'm happy with the evolution of my career since winning the title, being able to constantly work on something."

