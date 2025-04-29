"Bro's knees are high kicks" - Fans struggle to comprehend towering phenom Nabil Anane's mix of power and reach

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane possesses a gift that no other fighter in the Muay Thai, or even kickboxing, ranks can replicate or acquire: his freakish near 80-inch reach.

When combined with his 6-foot-4 frame and his consistency to make the bantamweight limit of 145 pounds, Anane is a true force to be reckoned with. He proved it by forging a seven-fight winning streak punctuated by three finishes.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared a video of Anane in training camp where one of his campmates had to get on the shoulders of his trainer just to give the French-Algerian some reps with his head kicks. Additionally, ONE juxtaposed it by sharing clips of him landing those same blows inside the circle.

Watch the entire video below:

Fans did not know whether to be amazed or afraid of Anane's striking abilities as he is still just 20 years old and barely scratching the surface of his superstar potential.

They wrote in the comments section:

"Bro's knees are high kicks 😂"

"Nice low kicks to head."

"Bros the Victor Wembanyama of MuyThai."

"He has to be the current best 🔥🔥"

"The guy looks like Dhalsim 3 meter wingspan 😂"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nabil Anane opens up on his ONE 172 masterpiece

At ONE 172 last month, Nabil Anane exacted his long-awaited revenge on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 with a surprising three-round beatdown to win via unanimous decision.

In a vlog-style video posted by good friend and ONE lightweight Muay Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee on his YouTube page, Anane shared:

"Yes and no. I trained hard. Got the knockdown. But I knew I could beat him. And I was happy that I did that."

Watch the entire video below:

