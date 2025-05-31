"He looks like 'The Rock'" - Joe Rogan shares eyebrow-raising details about Jeffrey Epstein’s “giant Italian” cellmate

UFC commentator and podcast owner Joe Rogan recently hosted popular comedian Ehsan Ahmad on The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE]. At one point during the sit-down, they discussed Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was charged in 2019 with offenses related to sex trafficking of minors. One day, he was found dead in his jail cell as he awaited trial. His death was ruled a suicide by the authorities; however, many conspiracy theorists over the years believe that he was murdered.

Rogan joked that his cellmate, who was a convicted former police officer, looked like the famous actor and WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, more commonly known as 'The Rock.'

"His cellmate [was] this giant Italian guy who was a dirty cop, and I think that he was in there for murder. I think it was like a bad drug deal or some sh*t. When you see what this guy looked like, you're like — are you f*ck*ng kidding me? He looks like 'The Rock'. The guy is a giant and this is the cellmate.

He added:

"You put a murderer in with the guy who is the most high-profile witness and defendant in history, dealing with a sex slave operation for elites, and you left him in there with a giant murderer?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (21:41):

Joe Rogan revealed that he briefly considered purchasing Epstein Island

Joe Rogan previously hosted independent researcher Ian Carroll on an episode of JRE, during which he said that he once considered purchasing the infamous Epstein Island back when it was for sale. The island, formerly known as Little Saint James, was purchased by Jeffrey Epstein in 1998 and reportedly used to commit sex crimes.

"We thought about buying the island. When the island was on sale, we thought about it for a second, like let's put some of that Spotify money to use, that would be funny."

Check out the video below (10:02):

