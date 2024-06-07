The co-main event of the stacked ONE 167 card on June 7 will feature a catchweight kickboxing duel between reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and veteran contender Denis Puric inside the jam-packed Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Days before the highly anticipated match between the two striking maestros, they had the opportunity to see each other during the official photo shoot of the event, and Puric had already started the psychological war game against Rodtang.

In a recent video published by ONE Championship on Instagram, Puric was seen standing a few feet away from 'The Iron Man' and was able to assess his physique ahead of their fight, as the video was captioned with:

"Mind games 🧠 Will Denis Puric be able to score the biggest win of his career when he faces Rodtang at ONE 167 on @primevideo this Friday? @bosnian_menace"

'The Bosnian Menace' also blurted out his initial impression against Rodtang, and he said:

"He looks soft. He looks soft. His body looks soft."

Puric looks to capitalize on the opportunity that was given to him by the world's largest martial arts organization to face one of its premier stars and potentially score a massive upset on fight night.

Denis Puric issued bold warning to Rodtang about his showboating and fight antics

Puric has previously said in another interview that he is not a fan of Rodtang's fight antics, where he entices his opponents to engage with him by punching his own face to lure them.

The Team CSK representative has warned the Thai megastar not to do it during their clash because, according to him, he will kick his jaw right out.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.