"I'll be kicking your jaw right out" - Denis Puric promises utmost violence against Rodtang in ONE 167 firefight

Current number two-rated ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric is not a fan of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's gesture of punching himself to try and lure his opponents to engage with him when fighting. Ahead of his flyweight kickboxing match with the reigning world champion on June 7 at ONE 167, Puric has issued a strong warning to Rodtang not to do it when they meet inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Bosnian Menace' revealed this during a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, as he said:

"He's not gonna be doing this [punches his own face] with me. Do it, and I'll be kicking your jaw right out."

Trending

The 39-year-old veteran has also criticized the Thai megastar for not being tested by a ranked opponent in his weight class, citing that he hasn't fought the majority of the top five fighters.

Additionally, Puric wants to prove that he's still capable of hanging with one of the best fighters in the world despite nearing the tail end of his career and possibly making one final run for the world title before calling it a career.

Denis Puric wants to face the best possible version of Rodtang in their showdown in Bangkok

After years of calling out the Rodtang for a fight, Puric's wish was finally granted by the world's largest promotion following his incredible win over Jacob Smith in April 2024 at ONE Fight Night 21.

Now, the Team CSK representative expects the best version of Rodtang to show up on fight night because, according to him, he doesn't want to face a laidback form because he'll bring the heat against the Thai megastar.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.