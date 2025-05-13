"He looks stuck in the mud" - Fans react to Conor McGregor hitting the pads in latest training footage 

Conor McGregor hasn't stepped inside the UFC octagon for nearly four years. Despite this, the Irishman has frequently captured the attention of fight fans with his activities outside the cage. Most recently, he did so by sharing training footage.

In his last fight at UFC 264, 'The Notorious' suffered a TKO (doctor stoppage) defeat against Dustin Poirier. Since then, McGregor has regularly updated his followers by showcasing glimpses of his training sessions.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram, the Irishman demonstrated an intense pad work session, landing powerful punches and kicks.

Check out Conor McGregor's post (via @ChampRDS on X) below:

Several fight fans and netizens quickly went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"He looks stuck in the mud"

Others commented:

"He’s gassed. Of course he can still fight… but for how long? Who can he beat? Conor v Chandler is THE fight to make"

"A surprise UFC317 appearance?"

"Not that I believe this means he’s coming back, cause I don’t—but if he did, the fight to make would be the trilogy with Nate. Yet another fight the UFC dropped the ball on and didn’t give us."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Conor McGregor's new training video. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler reignite interest in facing each other

In June 2024, Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, just a week before the event, the Irishman sustained a toe injury and was forced to withdraw. As a result, the anticipated matchup between McGregor and Chandler was ultimately canceled.

After Chandler's defeat against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, interest in a potential fight between 'Iron' and McGregor was reignited. Initially, it was 'The Notorious' who expressed the desire to face Chandler, saying:

"IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business."

Soon after, Chandler followed it up by saying:

"Unfinished business loading...."

Check out Michael Chandler's response below:

