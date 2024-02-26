"He losing fights to gravity now" - Fans react as UFC star Chuck Liddell falls off boat into San Diego Bay

Fans recently shared their thoughts on Chuck Liddell's fall off a boat into the San Diego Bay.

In a recent clip posted by TMZ, Liddell is seen speaking to someone while on the yacht in San Diego Bay. The video shows him suddenly losing his balance and falling backward into the water. Liddell's friends realized he had fallen and quickly rescued him. They rushed to the side of the boat, and they managed to get him back on board.

'The Iceman' is reportedly safe and continued to party late into the evening, and according to eyewitnesses, he even had food delivered to the Lamborghini yacht.

The UFC legend also waved hello to a group of fans but did not leave the ship for the rest of the night.

Watch the clip below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He losing fights to gravity now lol''

Another fan wrote:

''His pants were so tight he couldn't properly tread water''

Mocking Liddell, one fan wrote:

''Probably when you reach a certain age you shouldn't have a mohawk and hang around with kids half your age. Old man dignity type sh*t.''

Check out more reactions below:

Chuck Liddell revisits a brawl that happened years ago backstage at a Brazilian promotion

Chuck Liddell made an appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST alongside Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, which was particularly interesting. He discussed several of his unique experiences as an MMA fighter on the podcast, going into great detail about one particular incident in Brazil.

Liddell was scheduled to face Brazilian Jose 'Pele' Landi-Jons, but the two nearly got into a fight backstage the day before the fight. 'The Iceman' recounted the encounter, stating:

"I remember 'Pele' when I fought in Brazil. He threw a shoulder at me in the locker room before the weigh-in, and there's nobody else there. It's like him and three of his guys, I'm like I don't speak Portugese, but we fight tomorrow. Tomorrow we get paid. Tomorrow, can we wait till tomorrow? Yeah, sorry, I just want to get paid for it."

Check out the clip below: