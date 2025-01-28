“He didn't make a single mistake” - Chatri Sityodtong in awe of BJJ legend Marcelo Garcia’s "flawless performance" against Masakazu Imanari

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was left mesmerized by the epic comeback of 42-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia.

Garcia, a cancer survivor, returned to action last weekend when he debuted for the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE 170 against Japanese MMA and grappling legend Masakazu Imanari.

Garcia turned back the clock with his performance, easily dispatching of Imanari via north-south choke early in their 10-minute matchup.

Addressing the media at the official ONE 170 press conference backstage, Sityodtong commented on Garcia's comeback fight and shared his thoughts on the legend's performance.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sityodtong said:

"From a pure jiu-jitsu perspective, he didn't make a single mistake. It was like a flawless performance. He controlled the takedown. From the minute he hit the ground, Imanari was very, very defensive. He did a lockdown in the half-guard and tried to prevent Marcelo from moving. And also just holding his head. But Marcelo couldn't have had a better execution."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, Jan. 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand for free on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Marcelo Garcia's next fight.

Marcelo Garcia shares emotional message to fans: "I got so much love from everyone"

After surviving stomach cancer and returning to BJJ competition after 13 years away, Marcelo Garcia was emotional last weekend following his victory at ONE 170.

He had a message for fans. Garcia told ONE:

"Let me just share one thing - if you got a problem, you got to share your problem. You got to let people know you have a problem. I did this, and I got so much love from everyone around me. So if you have a problem, let people know what’s going on, because that’s the only way you can get help. That’s what I did and I got so much love."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.