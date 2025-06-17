“He is the man” - Tagir Khalilov credits nutritionist Pete Miller for helping him pass pass weight and hydration on short notice

'Samingpri' Tagir Khalilov has his nutritionist Pete Miller to thank for his latest performance in the ONE Championship ring.

Khalilov authored an explosive three-round affair against young Chinese star Liao Shixu at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last weekend. Throughout fight week, Miller was there guiding Khalilov every step of the way to ensure he makes weight and hydration in the best possible condition.

The result was an impressive showing from the 32-year-old. Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Khalilov gave props to the Condition Nutrition head.

'Samingpri' said:

"He is the man. Really, he is the man. I already work with him for the second month because I want to be ready for this fight, to make hydration. It’s working. And it’s very important for me. He’s very good. And, you see, I did it…easy."

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tagir Khalilov gives Liao Shixu props in heated ONE Fight Night 32 battle: "He's good"

Azerbaijani-Russian star 'Samingpri' Tagir Khalilov may have come away with the impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, but he is the first to give opponent Liao Shixu his props.

He told Nick Atkin:

"I know Chinese [athletes] are very good fighters, you know. They have a good heart. They have a good chin. It’s true. I hit him hard. Before, when I fought in Hong Kong last time, with a Chinese also, I hit him so much but nothing for him. But yes, he’s good. He’s good."

