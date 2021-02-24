'He missed' - Dustin Poirier puts disrespectful Conor McGregor fan in his place

Dustin Poirier has taken to his official social media account to put a disrespectful Conor McGregor fan in his place.

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier hit back at the fan after the latter put forth multiple disrespectful tweets about Dustin and his wife Jolie Poirier.

One of the most notable tweets in this interaction between Dustin, Jolie, and the Conor McGregor fan was Dustin’s response to an image tweeted by the fan.

The Conor McGregor fan’s Twitter account has now been suspended. However, Dustin Poirier did manage to target the fan with a rather stinging jibe before the suspension.

In response to the fan tweeting out an image of Conor McGregor landing a left hand on Dustin Poirier during their UFC 257 fight, Poirier tweeted a reply that simply stated:

“He missed.”

While the fan had purportedly been posting tweets in support of Conor McGregor, things escalated when the individual directed disrespectful tweets in response to an image tweeted by Jolie Poirier.

Another great piece from an historic fight by the insanely talented @RossBainesArt 🔥🔥 thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/6f0LXXKDK7 — Jolie Poirier (@joliepoirier) February 23, 2021

The image that was tweeted out by Jolie Poirier can be seen above. Jolie had posted the tweet with the following caption in response to an artistic creation by Ross Baines Art:

“Another great piece from an historic fight by the insanely talented @RossBainesArt thank you so much!”

The artistic creation featured Conor McGregor against the fence, being punched by Dustin Poirier. The Conor McGregor fan sent out several tweets attacking Dustin and Jolie Poirier after Jolie’s aforementioned tweet.

The MMA community, including many Twitter users, has since asserted its support for Dustin and Jolie Poirier, rallying against the Conor McGregor fan.

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy matchup could be next for the UFC lightweight stars

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier transpired at UFC 178 in September 2014. It was contested in the featherweight division and saw McGregor impressively defeat Poirier via first-round TKO.

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took place at UFC 257 in January 2021. And unlike their first fight, this matchup was contested at lightweight. Poirier ended up winning the rematch by spectacularly stopping McGregor via second-round TKO.

In the aftermath of his big win at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier has expressed his willingness to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight right away. Similarly, McGregor and his team too, on their part, have been campaigning for the trilogy fight that could take place in May 2021.