"He needs to get on his knees and kiss my feet" - Tyson Fury's "unbearable" comments against Francis Ngannou rubs fans the wrong way

Tyson Fury was able to defeat Francis Ngannou via a narrow split decision when the two battled it out last October. However, many viewers felt that the former UFC heavyweight champion was robbed of a victory. Despite the close bout, 'The Gypsy King' recently revealed that he believes 'The Predator' should be kissing his feet for the opportunity.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground, the WBC heavyweight champion stated:

"I'm not sure what people expected of the man before [our fight]. I know it was supposed to be like a 1,000 to 1 shot, and he was useless and he couldn't fight and all of that, but he proved everyone wrong, so fantastic for him. I put him on the map, made him a multi-millionaire, and now I'm making him even more money. So he needs to thank me. He needs to get on his knees and kiss my feet, doesn't he, for what I've done for him."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments on Francis Ngannou below:

Could there be a rematch between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou?

Despite losing to Tyson Fury via split decision, Francis Ngannou shocked the boxing world with his performance. Fans have called for a rematch as many believe that 'The Predator' won the bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour in November, Frank Warren, who serves as Fury's promoter, discussed a rematch in 2024, stating:

"I think there's a good chance of that happening. I do... Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it because after the fight we were out there, we met at His Excellency's house and we had quite a lengthy conversation. He’s a nice guy, by the way. He’s a really nice guy, good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again."

Check out Frank Warren's comments on a Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou rematch below:

Ngannou is set to face Anthony Joshua in his second career boxing bout this weekend. Meanwhile, Fury is scheduled to face Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18, 2024.

The pair had originally been set to clash on December 23, but this date was pushed back to February 17 following 'The Gypsy King's bout with 'The Predator'. It was delayed two weeks prior, however, when the WBC heavyweight champion suffered a cut above his eye in sparring.