"He needs to go straight to Russia" - Bas Rutten reveals what changes Conor McGregor should've made in his training camp for UFC 264

Former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten believes Conor McGregor should've gone to his old training roots for his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier. The veteran thinks the Irishman should've adapted the 'Rocky' style.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Rutten said Conor McGregor needs to adapt to a hard style of training for his third fight against Poirier.

The former UFC fighter mentioned that McGregor should've gone to somewhere like Russia and trained in the cold, in the snow, made his own food, and completely changed his training style.

"I said this right after the loss, I think he needs to go Rocky on everything. He needs to go straight to Russia or something, in the cold, in the snow, you know make your own food. Go back to the roots, make it hard again in training."

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor suffered a loss to 'The Diamond' in their rematch. The Irishman was beaten via a brutal TKO as Poirier secured one of the best victories of his career so far.

On the back of another major loss, 'The Notorious' will finally aim to break his lightweight curse at UFC 264 and register his first win at 155 pounds since 2016.

McGregor's last win in the lightweight division was against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 when the Irishman became a double champion at Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor's next fight will be his first-ever trilogy in the UFC. McGregor will hope return to the win column with a vital win over Dustin Poirier on July 10 but the task in hand is definitely not an easy one.

I’ll be back in a few weeks my sweetheart. Just going to bust a man up.

Poirier was highly resilient at UFC 257 and despite taking some of McGregor's brutal shots, 'The Diamond' survived to see another day. After the first five minutes, the former interim UFC lightweight champion caught McGregor with a flurry of shots and got the job done, securing one of the biggest wins of his career so far.

