'He never stood a chance' - Leon Edwards continues to dismiss Belal Muhammad rematch option

Leon Edwards has once again dismissed a potential Belal Muhammad rematch. Edwards has suggested that Muhammad "never stood a chance" in their fight.

The No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards took to his official Instagram account to put forth a post that’s believed to be referencing his recent fight against Belal Muhammad. The fight between Edwards and the No. 13 ranked Muhammad ended in controversial fashion. The duo have been engaged in a war of words ever since.

Fans can check out Leon Edwards’ Instagram post below:

As displayed in the Instagram post, Leon Edwards put forth a photograph of himself kicking pads while a trainer holds them up for him. Although this would initially appear to be one of many other training-related social media posts made by Edwards, what grabbed fans’ attention is the accompanying caption.

Leon Edwards’ caption in the Instagram post read as follows:

“He never stood a chance”

This, in turn, has set the MMA community abuzz, as Leon Edwards seemingly continues jibing at Belal Muhammad. As of this writing, Muhammad is yet to respond to Edwards’ latest jibe.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad strongly disagree on the next course of action for their respective careers

Leon Edwards (left); Belal Muhammad (right)

Advertisement

The UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad (March 13th, 2021) event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. Both fighters had their moments in round one, with Edwards dominating the striking and winning the round. Meanwhile, Muhammad showcased excellent clinch-work and grappling skills.

The fight came to an end in round two, however, as an eye poke from Leon Edwards incapacitated Belal Muhammad. The fight was declared a no contest (NC). Edwards subsequently apologized to Muhammad, and he then proceeded to assert that his next fight ought to be for the UFC welterweight title. Edwards recently stated:

"I feel like I deserve a title shot, that's 9 fights in a row. I've fought everyone they gave me. I stepped up after all the top guys turned me down."

However, Belal Muhammad has been lobbying for an immediate rematch against Leon Edwards. Muhammad recently said:

"That wasn't a real win. That wasn't a real fight. We literally had one round. So, if you're a man, if you're a real contender, if you think you're a real champion, you've got to beat everybody. So, you've got to beat me and then earn your title shot."

In the aftermath of their fight, the disagreements between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad have gradually escalated into an intense war of words between the two welterweight competitors.

Would you like to see a rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad? Which fighter do you see winning a potential rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad? Sound off in the comments.

Advertisement

"I have worked my way back up from last getting defeated by Kamaru Usman. I have fought everybody, I have offered to fight everybody."@Leon_edwardsmma believes he deserves a title shot next. pic.twitter.com/kvuLoLg1cb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

“Leon said he deserves the title shot” https://t.co/JnVqzaJdVJ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2021