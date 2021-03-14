'I've fought everyone they gave me' - Leon Edwards believes he deserves the next title shot after controversial end to his return fight

Leon Edwards believes that the next time he steps into the UFC octagon, he should fight for the UFC welterweight championship. In his post-fight discussion on ESPN, 'Rocky' pointed out that after UFC Vegas 21, he's now been unbeaten for 9 fights in a row.

Leon Edwards added that he fought everyone that the UFC has offered him. And, lastly took a shot at the other top guys of the welterweight division by claiming that he stepped up to the plate, despite most of them turning him down.

"I feel like I deserve a title shot, that's 9 fights in a row. I've fought everyone they gave me. I stepped up after all the top guys turned me down."

When asked about a potential fight against Colby Covington next, Leon Edwards stated that a fight against 'Chaos' could be a possibility for his next fight. However, Edwards is determined to fight for the title.

'Rocky' added that he worked his way up after being defeated by Kamaru Usman in 2015. Leon Edwards concluded his statement by saying that he isn't willing to do 10 more fights to get another title shot.

"That's there, I can do it. But I deserve a title shot, I've worked my way back up from getting defeated by Kamaru Usman. I've fought everybody, I've offered to fight everybody. So I feel I deserve a title shot now, why should I do another 10 fights to get a title shot? So I believe I deserve a title shot next."

What are the options for Leon Edwards after UFC Vegas 21?

Leon Edwards could fight Colby Covington next. Following the initial withdrawal of Khamzat Chimaev from his fight against 'Rocky', Covington was considered an opponent for Edwards. But, 'Chaos' admitted that wasn't willing to do "charity" for the Birmingham-based fighter.

With Leon Edwards' fight against Belal Muhammad ending in a No Contest, the UFC could potentially turn their attention towards Edwards vs. Covington. The former interim UFC welterweight champion hasn't fought since his win over Tyron Woodley in 2020 and a fight between the pair might decide the next contender for Usman's title.