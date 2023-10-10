"He has nothing to lose" - Ex-UFC fighter believes Dillon Danis will try to choke Logan Paul out unconscious in their boxing match

Former UFC fighter has made a rather bizarre claim by suggesting Dillon Danis might try to choke Logan Paul in their fight.

Danis is set to enter the squared circle for the first time later this weekend against Paul. The highly anticipated boxing bout is set to take place on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Going into the fight, a lot has been said about the fight which seems a mismatch on paper considering Danis' lack of striking expertise. However, according to Brendan Schaub, the former Bellator fighter might try to choke 'Maverick'.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Thiccc Boy, the former UFC fighter discussed how Dillon Danis has got nothing to lose in his fight against Logan Paul and said:

"If you don't think Dillon Danis is crazy enough to choke Logan Paul unconscious because he knows, he's going to lose in court and he's going to lose all his money, he's got nothing to lose. If Dillon Danis goes in there, 'Alright I'm gonna box him and for whatever reason I can't land, I'm gonna choke him out unconscious. Just for the hell of it'."

Catch Brendan Schaub's comments in the video below (23:40):

Dillon Danis opens up about hitting rock bottom and alcoholism

Danis has built up a persona of being an online troll, however, the former Bellator fighter does have a vulnerable side to him which was on display during his appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast.

During the show, 'El Jefe' opened up about his struggles with alcoholism during a low point in his life. He explained how he hit rock bottom after the death of his father and a dear friend, which led him down a path of self-destruction and alcoholism. He said:

"I was like so much going on at one time that it was just so easy to basically [drown myself in alcohol] every single day, from morning till night... It got to a point where I almost died, and then there was a couple of times I just didn't want to be here anymore... And you know I still deal with that stuff daily and it's tough... a lot of regrets."

Catch Danis' comments below (1:22:46):