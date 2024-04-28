"He is now the face of BKFC" - Dave Feldman crowns Mike Perry with "King of Violence" moniker post 60-second finish at KnuckleMania IV

Dave Feldman praised Mike Perry as "the face of BKFC" and "the king of violence."

In 2021, Perry parted ways with the UFC after a unanimous decision loss against Daniel Rodriguez, ending his promotional tenure with a record of 7-8. Since then, 'Platinum' has become a massive fan favorite and turned his career around with six consecutive wins (five in bare knuckle and one in a custom rules match).

On Saturday night, the 32-year-old American headlined Knucklemania IV and secured a 60-second knockout win against fellow UFC veteran Thiago Alves. Perry's updated bare-knuckle resume features Alves, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael 'Venom' Page, and Julian Lane.

Following the event, BKFC founder and president Dave Feldman addressed the media and had this to say about Perry:

"When you enter into a partnership, it has to work on both sides, right? Mike Perry was at the end of his UFC run, he wasn't doing great in the UFC. I saw that people liked him and were talking about him, so we brought him over here, and we gave him an opportunity in bare knuckle. He took advantage of it and made the most of it, and he's the king of violence. He is now the face of BKFC, absolutely, and probably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in BKFC."

Dave Feldman responds to Mike Perry potentially fighting for BKFC title next time out

Mike Perry has become the biggest superstar in bare-knuckle boxing but hasn't fought for a BKFC title. Following his Knucklemania IV win, 'Platinum' could pursue another super-fight like Darren Till, who he called out during his post-fight interview, or challenge the 175-pound king, Dave Mundell.

While speaking to the media, Dave Feldman had this to say about the chances of Perry fighting for BKFC gold next:

"Bring it on. He can have that title shot if he wants it. I think that Dave Mundell, who has been fighting for us [and] calling out Mike Perry. I think he deserves it. I'm not 100% sure that's next, but I think that's something both guys are asking for, and if they are asking for it and the fans want to see it, let's give it to him."

Mike Perry undoubtedly deserves a BKFC title shot. With that said, a potential fight between him and Darren Till has been discussed for years since the unforgettable "spa or spar" video. Till parted ways with the UFC following a third-round submission loss against Dricus du Plessis in December 2022.

