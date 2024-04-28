Mike Perry reacts to Conor McGregor becoming a co-owner of BKFC

Mike Perry recently provided his opinion on Conor McGregor being revealed as the new co-owner of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

The BKFC bare-knuckle boxing promotion organized BKFC: KnuckleMania IV earlier tonight (April 27, 2024). It was headlined by a match between former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Thiago Alves. During the event's live broadcast, McGregor revealed that he (McGregor), with his 'McGregor Sports and Entertainment' company, is now a co-owner of the BKFC.

Meanwhile, Perry secured a spectacular first-round TKO victory over Alves at the event. During the post-fight press conference, 'Platinum' acknowledged McGregor's accomplishments and star power. Praising the Irishman, he stated:

"Thank you, man. I know you see it. We all love Conor McGregor's fights ... I mean, he's the biggest combat sports star in history, probably, besides, I mean, we all still love Mike Tyson. He's still about to do something big on this Netflix thing. But Conor McGregor, nobody moved that needle like him. And the Irish fans, like the Irish fan base is like the number-one combat sports fan base because they travel across the world to come and see Conor McGregor all the time. So, he's just done remarkable things."

Moreover, Perry drew parallels between McGregor's classic KO win over Jose Aldo in Dec. 2015 and Ryan Garcia's iconic performance against Devin Haney earlier this month (April 2024).

'Platinum' highlighted that he's attempting to do similarly great things. He opined that his own victories may not be as clean as McGregor's winning performances -- case in point being the dichotomy in his and McGregor's win over Eddie Alvarez.

Besides, 'Platinum' acknowledged McGregor's heart and emphasized that the latter is unafraid of speaking his mind even when he's going through tough times. Nevertheless, Perry emphasized that he's capable of defeating anyone, insinuating that he could beat 'The Notorious.'

David Feldman sheds light on how BKFC partnership with Conor McGregor materialized

Conor McGregor memorably attended and partook in a cordial face-off with Mike Perry inside the squared circle at BKFC 41 in April 2023. This led fans to speculate whether they could clash in a fight under the BKFC banner.

However, that failed to materialize as McGregor's currently under contract with the UFC. 'The Notorious' will return to the octagon in a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024).

During tonight's BKFC: KnuckleMania IV post-fight press conference, BKFC president David Feldman harked back to last year's Perry-McGregor face-off. Feldman explained that the Irishman possesses a 'Midas Touch' and that they've had a number of unbelievable business conversations since last year.

The BKFC head honcho pointed out that one thing led to another and McGregor eventually became a BKFC co-owner. Lauding the combat sports megastar, Feldman noted:

"He's one of the most popular guys in the entire world. He's one of the most influential combat sports fighters of all time."

