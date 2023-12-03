Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez fight highlights: Best moments, Conor McGregor call-out, and more

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez went to war in the main event of BKFC 56 this weekend to determine the 'King of Violence' champion, a belt created by the promotion for this fight.

The contest unfolded as advertised, with both men landing massive blows throughout a frenetic two rounds. But Alvarez's corner stopped the fight at the end of round two due to 'The Underground King' being unable to see out of his left eye.

Several MMA pundits noted that Eddie Alvarez had arguably won both rounds of the fight, but the damage incurred left him unable to continue, with Mike Perry being declared the GOAT of bare-knuckle boxing by many fans after his win.

Mike Perry extended his BKFC record to 3-0 with the victory over Alvarez, and during his post-fight interview, he was asked who he would like to face next.

'Platinum' called out the biggest possible name, Conor McGregor:

"Man there's some fights out there that we want to make, there's some fights out there that the world doesn't know if we can make. Conor McGregor would be a great matchup. I just beat somebody he fought for a world title, who's bigger than that, you know what I mean? There's no one bigger than Conor McGregor, except me. Khabib ain't coming over here. These boxers don't wanna take the gloves off..."

Mike Perry elaborates on numerous callouts following Eddie Alvarez victory at BKFC 56

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez battled in the main event of BKFC 56 this weekend, with 'Platinum' walking away victorious following a violent two rounds.

Perry has now defeated Luke Rockhold and Alvarez in consecutive BKFC fights, and called out none other than Conor McGregor as his next opponent during the post-fight interview.

During his media appearance, Perry also called out Anthony Pettis, believing him to be someone that "wouldn't quit" in the fight.

Mike Perry was then interviewed by Helen Yee, during which he elaborated on his callouts of McGregor and Pettis, as well as a potential matchup with Sean Strickland:

"I'm just tryna think, you know, how do you go above Eddie Alvarez? The guy is top, and I'm only thinking Conor because we all know the fight that they had for the lightweight championship. And Conor loves boxing... I think money talks."

