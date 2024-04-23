UFC 303 fight card update: Former title challenger added to Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor headliner event

The UFC 303 fight card headlined by Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor now has another former title challenger.

The event is set to cap off International Fight Week in late June. At the top of the billing is the long-awaited return of 'The Notorious'. McGregor will end a nearly three-year hiatus from injury against 'Iron', in what promises to be an exciting bout.

The fight was finally announced after months of speculation earlier this month. With Chandler vs. McGregor now official, the UFC is starting to fill out the card as well. As first reported by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport, the event will feature the return of Mayra Bueno Silva.

'Sheetara' hasn't been seen in the cage since her bid for vacant women's bantamweight gold in January. At UFC 297, Silva had her four-fight unbeaten streak ended by Raquel Pennington. 'Rocky' claimed the vacant title by unanimous decision after five rounds.

Months removed from that defeat, Mayra Bueno Silva has been added to the UFC 303 fight card against Macy Chiasson, who is coming off a first-round submission victory over Pannie Kianzad. That win ended a nearly two-year-long layoff for Chiasson.

With the arrival of Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 and now this booking, it seems that the 135-pound division is heating up.

What is the full UFC 303 fight card as of now?

The UFC 303 fight card is still being filled out, but it's being built incredibly well.

The five-round welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is obviously the draw for most fans. Still, the card features a lot of other exciting bouts as of now. Earlier this week, former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was added to the event.

'Sweet Dreams' will return to the cage to face Khalil Rountree Jr. on June 29. Other longtime contenders will also be competing this summer, with fights such as Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili and Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson already set.

The UFC 303 fight card will also feature the return of the much-hyped Joe Pyfer. 'Bodybagz' suffered his first promotional defeat to Jack Hermansson in February, but will now return against Marc-Andre Barriault. As of now, the only other announced bout is a flyweight clash between Rei Tsuruya and Carlos Hernandez.

While the fight card is far from complete, it is shaping up to be great.