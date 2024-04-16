Alex Pereira releases footage of breaking his toe “two weeks before” UFC 300 fight against Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira has released footage of himself suffering an injury before his fight against Jamahal Hill.

'Poatan' returned to the cage in the main event of UFC 300 over the weekend. In his first title defense of light-heavyweight gold, the Brazilian faced 'Sweet Dreams'. Hill held the title before Pereira but was forced to vacate last summer due to injury.

In the main event of the historic card, Pereira didn't waste any time. In the first round, he knocked down the former champion with his signature left hook and quickly followed up. A few shots later, Pereira had earned a first-round victory.

Alex Pereira took more damage leading into the bout, than he did on fight night. Earlier today, the UFC light-heavyweight champion took to Instagram to show footage of himself suffering a broken toe in training. It took just one misstep for the Brazilian to suffer the injury.

The injury took place just two weeks out from fight night. In the video, trainers are seen tending to 'Poatan', who is somehow still stoic despite breaking his toe just moments before.

Check out the video of Pereira's injury below:

How will Alex Pereira's injury impact his next fight after Jamahal Hill?

Alex Pereira wanted to fight at UFC 301 after defeating Jamahal Hill, but those plans seem in doubt now.

Prior to UFC 300, 'Poatan' stated that he wanted to turn around and fight next month. The card is going down in Brazil, and Pereira was originally targeted for the event. However, with struggles to find a main event, the light-heavyweight title fight was moved up a month.

After knocking out 'Sweet Dreams' last Saturday night, Pereira again echoed the sentiment that he wants to fight at UFC 301. The Brazilian even stated that he would be willing to go up to heavyweight, in order to compete in Brazil.

Sadly, it seems that Alex Pereira's return will be delayed just a bit. While the Brazilian got hurt in training, he also suffered an injury in the fight against Jamahal Hill as well. As reported by Ariel Helwani, it's another broken toe for Pereira.

Expand Tweet

Hence, it's unlikely that he will get the chance to fight in his home country next month.

Poll : Will Alex Pereira win UFC heavyweight title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback