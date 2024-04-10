"You got beat 3x" - Fans divided as Israel Adesanya mocks arch-rival Alex Pereira days ahead of UFC 300 main-event

Fans are divided on Israel Adesanya's decision to mock Alex Pereira on social media.

'Poatan' is currently slated to headline UFC 300 this Saturday night in Las Vegas. There, Pereira will look to notch his first title defense as the light-heavyweight champion against former titleholder Jamahal Hill.

While fans are excited to see the Brazilian back in action, it's safe to say that 'The Last Stylebender' doesn't care. Adesanya is famously Pereira's biggest rival, having fought the champion four times across kickboxing and MMA.

Last April, Israel Adesanya earned his first victory in the series, knocking out Pereira at UFC 287. Earlier today, the former UFC middleweight champion took to social media to take a shot at his biggest rival, as well as his fans.

On X, fans questioned Adesanya's decision to mock the Brazilian. While some naturally supported the superstar, many didn't. Instead, several fans online referenced the fact that Adesanya is down 3-1 in the series to Pereira, while others took personal shots at the fighter.

One fan even wrote:

"Buddy you got beat 3x"

Will Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fight again?

It's hard to not see Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fighting again before all is said and done.

As of now, 'The Last Stylebender' is on a bit of a hiatus. After suffering an upset loss to Sean Strickland last September, Adesanya announced plans to take some time off. Just a few months later, 'Poatan' competed for light-heavyweight gold at UFC 295.

In the main event of that Madison Square Garden-based card, the Brazilian knocked out Jiri Prochazka. In the process, Pereira became a champion in yet another weight class. Post-fight, he took to the microphone to call for a trilogy fight in the cage with Adesanya.

However, Adesanya declined at the time, leading to Pereira signing a deal with Jamahal Hill. As of now, the former champion is expected to meet Dricus du Plessis later this year in Australia. 'Stillknocks' has also developed quite the feud with Adesanya as of late.

Still, just based on Adesanya's social media posts, it's hard to not see him fighting the Brazilian again. There's some bad blood still there between the two.

