“We are rewarded for acting like children by society” - Sean Strickland backtracks on apology, doubles down on importance of 'raising boys to be men'

Sean Strickland has again taken to social media to provide his opinions on society.

'Tarzan' has become a fan favorite in the UFC, but for more reasons than his fighting. Strickland is a diehard supporter of former United States President Donald Trump, and the former champion has stated that he plans to run for political office someday.

Until then, Strickland sticks to X, where he provides his opinions on politics and life. Last night, the former UFC middleweight champion made a series of posts, where he talked about the degradation of men in society. He also took aim at dog owners, stating that male dog owners should have children instead.

Strickland issued an apology but quickly backtracked. Earlier today, he again discussed men's place in society. In the former UFC champion's view, we've stopped teaching boys how to be men.

Strickland added that the rise in social media influencers is proof of that. As seen by his prior beatdown of Sneako, it's clear that the former champion doesn't like influencers. On X, the middleweight wrote:

"Well said. This is also something I've struggled with as well being from a broken home. We just don't raise boys to be men these days. Me included. As a society it would benefit us to make boys WANT to be men. We are rewarded for acting like children by society. (influencers)"

When will Sean Strickland fight next?

As of now, Sean Strickland is yet to sign a deal to return to the octagon.

'Tarzan' last competed at UFC 297 in January, in his first title defense. There, the newly crowned middleweight champion faced Dricus du Plessis, and the two quickly developed a heated rivalry.

Earlier this year, the two put on an absolute show for five rounds in Canada. Ultimately, it was the South African who earned the split-decision victory. Since then, Strickland has repeatedly called for a rematch with 'Stillknocks'.

However, it seems that the UFC has other plans. Earlier this week, reports emerged about the promotion booking a fight between du Plessis, and former champion Israel Adesanya. The UFC is reportedly looking to stage the bout in Australia later this year.

The status of that middleweight title bout will impact Strickland's future as well. The former champion has hinted that he could head to the boxing ring if he doesn't fight for UFC gold next.