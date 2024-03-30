"What do we have now? Boys with dog children" - Sean Strickland sounds off on men who dote on their dogs

Sean Strickland doesn't seem to approve of the men who dote on their dogs. 'Tarzan' believes the unparalleled affection some have for their pet dogs is a troubling affliction.

Earlier today, the former UFC middleweight champion ranted on X about this new trend. To start the verbal assault the 33-year-old teased the idea of starting a nonprofit to rescue dogs from their homeless owners.

He then followed up his rant by targeting Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy for his obsession with his rescue dog, Miss Peaches.

'Tarzan' did not stop there but lamented the current state of America in a follow-up post, writing:

"Ok, I went too far... I'm sorry. Your dogs are your kids. I know... I know. As a man who loves his country, I just see the sickness that has infected us. The men before us built a nation, fought world wars, had pride, God. What do we have now? Boys with dog children."

Currently ranked No.1 in the middleweight division, the former middleweight champion is one of the top strikers in the promotion. He holds wins over the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jack Hermansson, and Uriah Hall, among others.

He most recently lost the 185-pound belt in a split decision to Dricus du Plessis in January at UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Sean Strickland is convinced he won against Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland believes he was robbed of a win at UFC 297, a sentiment echoed by many, including UFC CEO Dana White. Suffice it to say 'Tarzan' wants retribution.

Speaking to The Schmo, the California native called out 'Stillknocks' for a rematch, saying:

"I never cared about the belt. I still don't, I just know you didn't f*****g win. Dana [thought I won] the world thought I won. The striking [stats] thought I won. Just run this sh*t back. Lets f*****g handle it. You beat me fair and square, I'll f*****g put the belt around your waist."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (1:57):