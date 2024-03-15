"Sean deserves the rematch more" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis polls followers on fighting either Israel Adesanya or Sean Strickland next

Dricus du Plessis recently turned to X, urging the combat sports community to play matchmaker and recommend his next opponent. He gave fans the option of choosing between Sean Strickland or Israel Adesanya for his future bout.

'Stillknocks' conveyed assurance in his ability to emerge victorious against either contender and asserted that regardless of his opponent, the fight's outcome would remain the same:

"Since this is a spectator sport. What do you guys think, Strickland or Adesanya? Just for the record it makes absolutely no difference to me the result will be the same."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

Fans responded to du Plessis' inquiry with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Izzy doesn't deserve the shot, run it back with Strickland and show that you're the real champ."

Another wrote:

"Sean deserves the rematch more imo."

Check out some more reactions below:

'Stillknocks' secured a split decision victory over Strickland in the headline bout of UFC 297, thus becoming the first South African to clinch a UFC title.

After defeating the Californian native in January, du Plessis swiftly challenged 'The Last Stylebender' for his inaugural title defense. Rumors circulated that this long-awaited clash between the fierce adversaries would headline the monumental UFC 300 pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, during an interview on South African radio station Jacaranda FM last month, du Plessis stressed that his current priority is to recuperate from injuries sustained in his title fight.

Is Sean Strickland calling for rematch against Dricus du Plessis?

Sean Strickland recently pushed for a rematch with Dricus du Plessis, referencing remarks made by Dana White following UFC 297.

The split decision result ignited extensive debate within the MMA community regarding the rightful winner, prompting speculation on whether du Plessis had done enough to earn the title from Strickland.

White reiterated this viewpoint during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, stating that if he had been the judge, 'Tarzan' would have been declared the winner.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Strickland took to X and urged for a rematch with the reigning champion. He compared his situation to Israel Adesanya's quick title opportunity against then-champion Alex Pereira at UFC 287 last April, despite 'The Last Stylebender' being knocked in their initial bout at UFC 281 in November 2022. Moreover, he referenced statements made by the UFC CEO.

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

