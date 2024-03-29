"I fought in a dirty liberal country" - Sean Strickland gives "boxing" ultimatum to demand Dricus du Plessis rematch

Sean Strickland's reign as UFC middleweight champion was short-lived as he lost his first title defense to Dricus du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297. 'Tarzan' spent most of the past two months angling for a rematch after claiming that he was robbed by the judges.

The No.1-ranked middleweight has once again called for a rematch in a recent post on X, while also presenting the promotion with an ultimatum:

"The UFC fans want me and Dricus to settle it. Dricus wants to settle it. We all know I fought in a dirty liberal country who f**ked me. Dana knows it. The UFC knows it. IF IT WAS ANYONE ELSE ON THE ROSTER THE REMATCH WOULD HAPPEN! Do the right thing UFC."

After a fan suggested that they would like to see the rematch happen, Strickland suggested that he could make the move to boxing if it doesn't, stating:

"You know man I'm not climbing that f**king ladder again..... If that isn't it for me idk boxing..."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweets regarding a rematch with Dricus du Plessis below:

While Strickland believes that he deserves the next title opportunity, all signs point to du Plessis defending his belt against Israel Adesanya. The UFC has announced that they will return to Perth, Australia for UFC 305 in August, with reports suggesting that the highly-anticipated clash between 'Stillknocks' and 'The Last Stylebender' will headline the event.

Sean Strickland's previous stance on potential Dricus du Plessis rematch?

Sean Strickland has been open about his desire to be the first to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. He recently called for a rematch on X, while comparing his loss to Israel Adesanya, stating:

"You know I don't care about fight politics or a belt but it makes me laugh they give izzy a rematch to alex after getting slept.. I lost a close decision that dana himself thought I won. Everyone did.. The stats did. That needs to be run back.."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet on a rematch below:

While Strickland did lose a close decision, the loss came in his first middleweight title defense. Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya had five title defenses before losing the middleweight belt to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Furthermore, while 'The Last Stylebender' lost the bout via fifth-round TKO, he was ahead on the scorecards and was not put to sleep as 'Tarzan' claimed. UFC President Dana White and du Plessis suggested that the two-time middleweight champion will receive the next title opportunity.