"I'd be surprised if it can go two rounds" - Coach opens up on "super slick" Conor McGregor's training ahead of UFC return after three-year layoff

Coach John Kavanagh believes that Conor McGregor is looking great ahead of his return.

At UFC 303 on June 29, 'The Notorious' will compete for the first time in nearly three years. At the massive pay-per-view event, McGregor will face former Ultimate Fighter coaching rival Michael Chandler.

'Iron' has promised to score a second-round knockout victory over the returning Irishman this summer. For what it's worth, McGregor's longtime coach, John Kavanagh, also believes that the contest won't go very long.

However, that's because the famed trainer believes Conor McGregor will score an early stoppage win. In a recent interview with Severe MMA, Kavanagh was asked about his thoughts on the Irishman's return. Unsurprisingly, the longtime coach was full of praise.

Kavanagh stated that McGregor is looking sharp in training ahead of his summer return. The coach also compared the Irishman's next fight to his previous outing against Chad Mendes in 2015. McGregor famously won that bout by second-round TKO, in his first UFC title bout.

In the interview, the coach Kavanagh opined:

"He's looking super slick... I said this from the start, I see similarities to the Mendes fight. I'd be surprised if it can go two rounds. [McGregor] hits too hard, he's too sharp. Is there going to be scrappiness and a few takedowns and stuff? Maybe But every round starts on the feet and his ability to get back there is underestimated."

Check out his comments below (10:00)

Conor McGregor releases training footage ahead of UFC comeback

It's hard to disagree with John Kavanagh about Conor McGregor's fighting ability.

While it's true that the former two-weight UFC champion hasn't won a lot lately, he's still one of the biggest stars in the game. McGregor's return against Michaell Chandler in June will be one of the biggest fights of the year, and for good reason.

In the three years since McGregor's leg break against Dustin Poirier, he hasn't shown a lot of himself in action. However, with his return now booked, the Irishman is letting fans in on how his training camp is going.

Over the weekend, 'The Notorious' released a video of himself kicking the heavy bag with his previously broken leg. While it's just a short clip, it's clear that McGregor still packs a lot of power and his leg is fully healthy.