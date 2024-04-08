“This dude really fell off, can’t even throw a jab” - Fans divided as Conor McGregor drops new sparring footage amid rumblings of imminent UFC return

Fans are divided on Conor McGregor's sparring footage ahead of his UFC return.

It's not a secret that 'The Notorious' has been working towards his return to the octagon for months now. McGregor repeatedly called for the chance to headline UFC 300, but Dana White shot it down. The Irishman then hinted at a June return, but the UFC is yet to make any sort of official announcement.

However, it seems that the former UFC two-weight champion is on track for his next fight. Late last month, McGregor revealed that he got the green light from the company to begin preparing for his return.

Earlier today, the Irishman took to Instagram to release several clips of himself sparring. In the videos, it's clear that McGregor and his partner aren't going very hard.

Check out the post below:

Still, that hasn't prevented fans from giving their opinions on it. On Instagram, some fans praised the former UFC champion, while some believed that McGregor looked rusty. One fan was brutal in his assessment, stating:

"This dude really fell off, can't even throw a jab"

Others, meanwhile, complimented the Irishman with comments like

"He's so back"

Check out some more responses below:

When is Conor McGregor expected to make his UFC return?

Conor McGregor is currently expected to fight Michael Chandler this summer.

'The Notorious' hasn't competed since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. As many fans likely remember, McGregor broke his leg in that bout. As a result, he was forced to the sidelines, and has not competed since.

In the meantime, the former UFC champion even acted his first film, Road House. With that movie now out and McGregor's press obligations over, Dana White has promised to get the ball rolling on the Irishman's return to the cage.

As previously mentioned, Conor McGregor's return to MMA hasn't been formally announced. However, 'The Notorious' has been linked to a potential clash with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. That's the same date that McGregor promised to be fighting on earlier this year.

Other fighters, such as Cody Durden, have alleged that the lightweight bout is set for that date as well.

