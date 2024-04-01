"Road House was exactly what I anticipated" - Fans and Conor McGregor react to Irishman's debut movie amassing record breaking views

Conor McGregor's debut in 'Road House' is breaking streaming records.

'The Notorious' is one of the most charismatic figures in combat sports, and that makes him a perfect fit on the screen. After breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, McGregor had nothing but time. So, he signed a deal to star in the remake of the 1989 classic 'Road House'.

The film was finally released late last month, with McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal in the starring roles. The movie itself has received average, to positive reviews. Reviews aside, it seems that the film is doing incredibly well in terms of viewers.

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime announced that McGregor's acting debut has been seen by 50 million global viewers. That has set the record for the most viewers for an Amazon-exclusive film. With the movie only being out for two weeks, that figure will certainly rise.

On X, fans reacted to news about the movie. Some hated the film itself, while others were filled with praise. One fan even joked:

"Road House was exactly what I anticipated. Conor plays himself very well"

Check out other responses by fans below:

[All comments in response to @Deadline on X]

Will Conor McGregor act in any films after the release of Road House?

Conor McGregor has received praise for his role in 'Road House', but don't expect to see him in too many films moving forward.

Since the release of the movie, 'The Notorious' has admitted that he's not exactly keen on returning to the screen. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, McGregor discussed his acting future moving forward.

In the interview, McGregor admitted that he does believe a lot of films could be made about him. However, he's not very interested in actually acting that much moving forward. Instead, he would prefer a return to the octagon.

In the interview, the former two-weight UFC champion stated:

"I feel like I could actually play any role on planet Earth because I feel my life is so removed from reality. Nobody knows me, nobody really knows me... But I don't actually fancy it. That's the thing, I'm not really into it, to be honest. It's a bit weird to me. Just get me back in that octagon."

Check out his comments in the video below (5:00):