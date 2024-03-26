‘Road House’ depiction of Florida Keys by Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal rubs present-day mayor the wrong way

Not everyone is happy with Conor McGregor's Road House.

The remake of the 80s classic was released last week to relatively positive reviews. While many thought the film came across as a bit cheesy, a lot of praise went to 'The Notorious' and his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The movie itself is based in the Florida Keys and sees Gyllenhaal working as a bouncer at a roadhouse bar. The film is full of action and has a cast of characters, including McGregor, who attack the Roadhouse throughout.

While the film has received warm reviews, not everyone is a fan. That would include Key West Mayor, Teri Johnston. The politician recently discussed the movie in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Expand Tweet

In the interview, Johnston admitted that she hadn't even seen the movie. Still, that didn't stop her frustrations with the portrayal of the town and the implication that it's full of violence. She stated that the city is full of diverse groups of people and that there are no crime issues at all.

Another Florida mayor, Merill Raschein, also took aim at the movie. Speaking with TMZ Sports, she largely relayed a lot of Johnston's complaints, saying that the Florida Keys are a law-abiding, peaceful area.

Still, their complaints haven't done much to slow the film's success. Since its launch last week, Road House has remained number one on Amazon Prime's most-watched list.

Conor McGregor discusses acting future after Road House release

Road House is largely a success, but don't expect to see Conor McGregor in too many more films.

'The Notorious' has admitted that he's been offered many roles over the years. Due to his fighting career, he was always forced to decline. However, McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and had nothing but time.

Filming Road House was a bunch of fun, but that doesn't mean that the Irishman wants to star in another film. In a recent interview with UFC's Megan Olivi, Conor McGregor was asked point-blank about his acting future.

When asked if he was excited about more movie roles moving forward, he responded:

"I don't know, just let me get back into the game I'm actually dreading the calls, because of the amount of work. I was the one doing my stunts, jumping off a boat into the sea holding an anchor... I had to do [stunts] over, and over again."

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet