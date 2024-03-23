Behind-the-scenes footage of Conor McGregor’s meticulous predations to perfect action sequences in ‘Road House’ movie (VIDEO)

zzFootage of Conor McGregor on the set of the 'Road House' remake has emerged.

'The Notorious' is one of the most charismatic fighters alive today, which made him a perfect role for the newly released film. McGregor has been offered movie roles in the past, but always rejected them.

However, with nothing but time after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier, McGregor took a role in the 'Road House' remake. The film starring Jake Gyllenhaal was released earlier this week on Amazon Prime.

Not to spoil too much, but 'The Notorious' unsurprisingly gets into at least one bar fight in the film. Naturally, McGregor was great in action, but that doesn't mean that the fight scenes weren't choreographed.

Recently, behind-the-scenes footage of McGregor on the set of the film was released. In a clip making the rounds on social media, the MMA fighter is seen alongside Gyllenhaal and a fight choreographer.

In the brief video, the two actors walk through the scene and act it out. While the clip is short, it's still a fun behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest action films of 2024.

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage below:

Is Conor McGregor's Road House any good? Reviews released for the new reboot

'Road House' is largely receiving positive reviews, thanks to the performances of Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film was released earlier this week, on March 21, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie had big shoes to fill, as it was a remake of the beloved 1989 film of the same name. That 80's film starred Patrick Swayze in the lead role and became a cult classic over time.

It seems that the new remake of the movie is well on its way to becoming beloved as well. The film currently holds 63% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Most reviews indicate that the movie can come across as a bit cheesy, but still entertaining.

However, the Road House remake is largely based on the performances of Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor. Despite 'The Notorious' being in his first movie role, he is a natural on-screen and steals every scene that he is in.

It also seems that the former UFC champion loved his role in the movie. 'The Notorious' has already revealed that he was paid well for the role, and didn't close the door on a return to acting in the future.

