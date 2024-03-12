“It was a little too much a**” - UFC’s Conor McGregor opens up on performing a Terminator-inspired nude scene in 'Road House'

Conor McGregor decided to do a nude scene in the upcoming 'Road House' film to pay homage to an acting legend's influence.

'The Notorious' is currently preparing for his MMA comeback. McGregor hasn't competed since his trilogy bout with longtime rival Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Shockingly, the Irishman snapped his leg in the final seconds of round one.

As a result, he suffered a second straight loss against 'The Diamond' and was forced to the sidelines for years. While McGregor is hoping to return to the cage against Michael Chandler later this year, that's far from a guarantee.

Conor McGregor's time out of action hasn't been bad, though. During his time on the shelf, the MMA fighter decided to take an acting role in the remake of the 1989 classic 'Road House.' The movie is set to release on March 21 on Amazon Prime.

The former UFC two-weight world champion has recently revealed that he even did a nude scene in the film. Speaking at a Q&A alongside members of the cast at South by Southwest in Texas, McGregor admitted he wasn't a fan of the scene.

However, he was inspired by his friend, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Austrian-born actor famously had a nude scene of his own in 1984's 'The Terminator'. At the Q&A, McGregor stated (via MMAFighting):

“It was a little too much a***. Just a little too much. The last shot was not necessary... Arnold’s first debut into the movie game was very similar. Boom, lands down, solid as a rock [in The Terminator], if Arnie done it, and f****** look at his career, I said maybe I’m onto something. I just rocked with it."

Has Conor McGregor acted before starring in 'Road House'?

Conor McGregor's upcoming role in 'Road House' will be his first.

'The Notorious' has admitted in the past that he's been approached for various film roles over the years. However, due to his fighting career, McGregor has been unable to accept those offers.

That was until he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier nearly three years ago now. With McGregor healing and later leaving the USADA pool, his fighting dreams were put on hold anyway. The fighter seemingly decided that he might as well act in his free time.

With that decision, fans will get to see Conor McGregor on the big screen for the very first time. The closest the MMA fighter has come to acting was a role via mo-cap in the 2016 video game 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' where he played Captain Bradley Fillion.