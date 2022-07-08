Which character did Conor McGregor voice in 'Call of Duty'?

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor voiced Captain Bradley Fillion in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Infinite Warfare is the thirty-seventh title of the immensely popular first-person shooter video game franchise.

In addition to McGregor's voice, the fighter's facial likeness has also been used for the in-game character Bradley Fillion. Captain Fillion is one of the antagonists in Infinite Warfare.

The protagonist Commander Nick Reyes kills McGregor's character in the game.

Watch Infinite Warfare's cut scenes with 'Notorious' below:

McGregor has stated in the past that he is an avid gamer. In an old interview, the Irishman spoke about how he sometimes played Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 the whole night:

"I'd go training. I'd do my two to three hours of training. I'd come home nice and early and I'd sit down and I'd play Black Ops 2, and I'd play the whole night through. And my girlfriend would be sitting in our apartment. She'd eventually go to bed and I'm just hooked on it, like bad hooked on it. And then she'd wake up at 8 am in the morning to get going for work and then I'd say ok, now its time for me to sleep. I've been on this damn thing too long."

Watch McGregor talk about his love for COD below:

When Conor McGregor and Conan O'Brien played UFC 2

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has made a few appearances on the Conan O'Brien show. One of the most interesting McGregor appearances on Conan happened when he joined the late-night show host on an edition of Clueless Gamer.

During the episode, the duo went head-to-head in the UFC 2 game. McGregor used his in-game avatar for the game, while O'Brien used a custom-created character created in his likeness.

As the two Irishmen indulged in some virtual fisticuffs, Conor McGregor was able to clinch the victory each time. The episode ended with McGregor showing O'Brien some of his fight moves.

Watch the full Clueless Gamer episode below:

