Did Conor McGregor feature in the Call of Duty video game?

Conor McGregor's meteoric rise in the UFC offered him a slew of great opportunities. The 33-year-old Irishman even appeared in the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and played the character of a marine in the popular video game.

The game was released in November 2016 as the 13th instalment of the Call of Duty series. Conor McGregor featured in the video game to play the role of SDF (Self Defense Force) captain Captain Bradley Fillion. Alongside him, renowned Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, also made a cameo appearance.

It is a true honour for me to team up with @CallofDuty on this amazing new project! #InfiniteWarfare #TheMacLife https://t.co/rjdBWja9FE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 2, 2016

McGregor was the first UFC fighter to team up with the Call of Duty franchise. The Irishman was overwhelmed with his new partnership. He thanked the franchise for offering him the opportunity to feature in the game.

"It's certainly an honor to be the first UFC fighter and to be part of such a big franchise," McGregor told Fox Sports. "It was a once in a lifetime experience for me. I'm grateful that my passion has allowed me to explore these other avenues, they have opened up for me," he added.

Conor McGregor's character can only be played in the campaign mode of the game.

Conor McGregor was addicted to playing Call of Duty

During an interview with Fox Sports, Conor McGregor opened up about his addiction to the Call of Duty game. 'The Notorious One' said he used to play the game throughout the night, and go to sleep in the morning.

"There was a stage where I'd be up all night. Let's say I'd wake up, I'd go training, I do maybe two, three hours (of) training, I come home nice and early, I'd sit down, and I'd play Black Ops 2, and I play it the whole night. My girlfriend will be sitting in our apartment and she'd eventually go to bed. And I'm just hooked on it, like bad hooked on it. And then she'd wake up at 8 a.m. in the morning to get going for a walk, and then I'd say, 'okay, now it's time for me to sleep. I've been on this damn thing (for) too long'," said McGregor.

At the time of his appearance on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, McGregor was set to challenge Eddie Alvar5. On the fight day, he put on a masterclass performance against 'The Underground King', and became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time.