UFC superstar Conor McGregor was told to "turn the crazy down a notch" during Road House filming

Conor McGregor apparently needed to tone down his acting in 'Road House'.

'The Notorious' is one of the most charismatic fighters of all time. With that in mind, it's no surprise that he has decided to take his talents to the big screen. In the past, McGregor was offered movie roles but was forced to decline due to his fighting career.

However, after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021, the Irishman had nothing but time. As a result, he will be starring in the Amazon Prime film 'Road House' that will officially come out later this month. The flick is a remake of the 80s classic starring Patrick Swayze.

Conor McGregor is incredibly entertaining, and he seemingly crossed the line when he first began filming. During a recent clip posted by The Mac Life, the former UFC champion revealed that he was forced to turn himself down a notch.

During a recent interview, McGregor stated:

"It was a hell of a lot of fun. It was my first time doing it. I had an amazing cast to guide me and direct me and assist me. They just told me to turn the crazy down a notch, and that's what I've done. That was me turned down a notch!"

Conor McGregor to be the highest-paid first-time actor ever

It's easy to see why former UFC champion Conor McGregor took a role in 'Road House'.

The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime later this month, and it will be a big release. Beyond 'The Notorious', the movie also stars high-profile actors and actresses such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, and Jessica Wiliams.

Obviously, the Irishman is one of the bigger stars in the film and will be compensated as such. Earlier this week, The Mac Life, McGregor's media outlet, reported that he has the record of being the highest-paid debut actor ever.

That sounds about right. While Conor McGregor hasn't acted before, his star power is doing a lot to carry the film. He holds other debut records as well, like when he became the highest-paid first-time boxer in 2017.

That August, 'The Notorious' faced Floyd Mayweather, losing by 10th-round stoppage. He reportedly made around $100 million for the defeat, his highest career payday. While he's likely not making that for the remake of 'Road House', there's no doubt he'll be paid well.

