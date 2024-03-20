18K gold pinstripes, musical Jacob & Co. watch and more: Conor McGregor flexes $700K outfit during ‘Road House’ movie promotions

Conor McGregor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Road House'. The film is a remake of the 1980s classic starring Patrick Swayze and features Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. However, McGregor is expected to have a massive part as well.

The former UFC champion is currently doing a lot of press and interviews to promote the film's release. During a recent red carpet-interview, McGregor was asked about his incredible suit and outfit. There, the Irishman admitted that the outfit cost around $700,000.

How did Conor McGregor reach that figure? Well, in the interview, he explained how. 'The Notorious' was wearing an August McGregor collection suit, worth $75,000, and had gold pinstripes, worth $18,000. The fighter also had a custom-made watch from Jacob & Co.

McGregor revealed that the watch itself was inspired by the classic film 'The Godfather' starring Marlon Brando, and even played the theme of the movie. He noted that the custom watch costs around $600,000, and was the biggest expense of his entire outfit.

However, McGregor also had other expensive items for his red carpet-appearance. The 35-year-old was wearing a Proper 12-branded ring, that cost $12,000. He also had on a pair of Tom Ford boots worth around $5,000.

Check out McGregor's outfit in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Has Conor McGregor acted before his role in Road House?

Conor McGregor's appearance in the upcoming Road House film will be his first movie role.

'The Notorious' has revealed over the years, that Hollywood has a keen interest in him. As one of the most charismatic and biggest stars in sports, it makes sense.

However, McGregor never accepted any acting roles until now. The closest thing he had to a starring role was an appearance in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016. However, after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, the Irish fighter had nothing with time.

As a result, he signed onto Road House, and the rest is history. The movie role will be the first in Conor McGregor's career, but it likely won't be his last. In recent weeks, the former champion has revealed that several people have approached him about acting.

Still, fans will get to see how he does in his first film later this week. Road House is set to premiere on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video.