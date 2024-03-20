"This was oddly wholesome" - Fans react to Conor McGregor arm wrestling 'Road House' co-star Jake Gyllenhaal with puppies running around

Conor McGregor has been making waves in the entertainment world as he gears up for his theatrical debut in the upcoming film 'Road House.' McGregor, who hasn't stepped into the octagon for nearly three years since his leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021, has been on a promotional spree alongside his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

During a recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, McGregor and Gyllenhaal engaged in a friendly arm wrestling match, capturing the attention of fans.

The interaction, coupled with the presence of adorable puppies running around, struck a chord with viewers, eliciting a range of reactions on social media.

"😭😭😭 this was oddly wholesome"

"Tell me being bffs with Conor wouldn’t be the best"

"This is HOW you promote a movie. Conor worth every cent"

“I think now Conor McGregor has a great future in arm wrestling only”

“Looks like an intro to Brokeback Mountain.”

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to McGregor's recent arm wrestling match with Gyllenhaal.

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

Conor McGregor is inching closer to making his highly anticipated return to the octagon after nearly three years of inactivity. While rumors have been swirling about his potential opponent and the timing of his comeback, McGregor recently provided a significant update in an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Confirming his intention to compete this summer, McGregor revealed that negotiations have progressed, and his return fight is set to take place against Michael Chandler:

"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go and 'The Mac', 'The Notorious' will be returning in the UFC octagon this summer... It's Chandler. I've got to f**king shut up Michael, the f**king imbecile, the blade doesn't shut up... I like Michael. I'm going to bust him up... I was having a bit of a laugh with the 185 [pounds]. I haven't checked the scales since the last time I weighed in at a UFC event, which was a fair bit of time ago."

Check out Conor McGregor's comment below:

