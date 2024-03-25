Conor McGregor is "as solid a guy as you could possibly work with," says Dana White amid fallout rumours

Dana White wants fans to know that everything is well with Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' just wrapped up a lengthy press tour for the remake of 'Road House'. The film will be McGregor's first, and he filmed it while recovering from his broken leg that he suffered in July 2021. However, he's been ready to fight for quite a while.

Well, that's what the Irishman has been saying anyway. For months now, McGregor has called for a return to the UFC. He called for a fight with Michael Chandler on June 29 and a trilogy with Nate Diaz at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.

Expand Tweet

Both of those options have been shot down by Dana White in the past. While McGregor has seemed frustrated with his return timeline, he's also stated that all is well with the UFC. That's the perspective that White has as well.

Speaking in a recent interview with Lex Fridman, White rejected the idea that there's been a fallout between himself and McGregor. He stated:

"There's no ugly [between us]. Conor McGregor has been an incredible partner to work with.....Conor is as solid as a guy that you could possibly work with... He's a really smart businessman, and is one off the best partners that I've ever had in the history of the sport."

Check out his comments in the video below (50:00):

When will Conor McGregor fight again? Dana White discusses the Irishman's future

With Conor McGregor's 'Road House' now completed, Dana White is ready to get the Irishman active.

'The Notorious' has repeatedly stated that his goal is to return this June against Michael Chandler. McGregor previously offered to headline UFC 300 next month, but those plans didn't come to fruition either.

In recent days, the former UFC champion has alleged that he's now fully set for a return in the summer. That lines up with Dana White's most recent comments about the Irishman.

Expand Tweet

Speaking with the Pound 4 Pound Podcast featuring Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, White was asked about McGregor. There, the promoter admitted that he kept the star out of action until he was done filming 'Road House'.

However, with McGregor's obligations to the film done, White expects to offer him a fight soon. In the interview, he revealed:

"Once this movie launches, which is Thursday the 21st. Boom, I don't know what his obligations are once it launches. But then, Conor can get back in the gym, and start training full-time, getting ready for a camp [and a fight]."

Check out his comments in the video below (54:00)