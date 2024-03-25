UFC legend questions Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler "summer" fight announcement due to weight class uncertainty

Chael Sonnen has admitted that he isn't confident Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen this summer due to the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the weight class for the fight.

McGregor and Chandler have been expected to face one another ever since they appeared as coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter last year. Their bout never came to fruition in 2023, however, despite both men seemingly being keen on the fight.

'The Notorious' then released a video on New Year's Eve and stated that his bout with 'Iron' would be taking place on June 29 for the UFC's annual International Fight Week card.

Dana White and the UFC have yet to confirm a date, but McGregor and Chandler have stated in recent interviews that they have been given the green light by the MMA promotion for a summer bout.

Whilst some fans are understandably excited, others are curious about the details of the fight, like Chael Sonnen.

'The American Gangster' weighed in on the situation on his YouTube channel and refused to buy into the hype of the fight as of yet. According to Sonnen, the uncertainty surrounding the weight class means there's a good chance the fight doesn't happen.

He explained:

"Even have the confirmation from these two guys doesn't mean the fight will happen. Since when has the UFC ever booked a fight for the summer? ... Conor has said they didn't have a weight class. Again, I don't know of a time that a fight of that magnitude has been booked but not assigned a date and is absent a weight class."

Catch Sonnen's comments here (3:40):

Joe Rogan responds to Conor McGregor's claim that "Acting is harder than MMA"

Conor McGregor recently made his acting debut, starring alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 classic, Road House.

During his media obligations for the movie, the Irishman went on record multiple times to emphasize the demanding nature of acting. According to McGregor, the mix of time commitments, memorizing lines, and learning choreography make acting a tougher gig than some might think. He said:

“Acting [is harder]. Time, time, time consumption, and it’s not just action and fighting and stunts, it’s also remembering the line and you have to time things correctly...It's more difficult than I gave it credit for.”[H/t: JOE]

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator disagreed with Conor McGregor's claim. Rogan opted to remind the Dublin native of the dangers of MMA, and referred to the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier in 2021. Rogan said:

“That's crazy talk I think he [Conor McGregor] probably just meant that he's bad at it. He broke his f**king leg in a fight… broke his leg… like that's harder, yes that's way harder than talk.”

Check Rogan's comments here: (00:25):