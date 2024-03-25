"Fighter Removed" - Fans react to UFC flyweight seemingly leaking UFC 303: Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor announcement

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler may be potentially fighting soon in the octagon if one of the company's 125-pounders is to be believed.

UFC 303 goes down on June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada but the UFC site has the headliner listed as TBD vs TBD. There may finally now be some clarification on this if a recent Instagram bout announcement is to be taken as the truth.

Cody Durden posted a video on the beach announcing his next fight in the summer and in addition to mentioning his opponent, shouted out this star-studded bout as that pay-per-view card's main event.

During the IG footage in question, Durden said:

"What's up fight fans? I'm back in the octagon June 29th versus Carlos Hernandez, UFC 303 Michael Chandler versus 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. Let's go, baby."

Members of the mixed martial arts community took to social media to react to his remarks.

highrpm242 said:

"Danna pissed"

josegomez.official stated:

"Fighter Removed: Cody Durden"

myrongwin quipped:

"Dang gotta see that card"

Conor McGregor: Road to the Cage and Road House

McGregor and Michael Chandler have targeted a fight for a while, with many wondering if it would ever come to fruition.

The 35-year-old has been out of competition for years now and there are many who are feverishly awaiting his return to the cage. The last time McGregor competed in the octagon saw him lose in a trilogy bout to Dustin Poirier after snapping his leg in their UFC 264 headliner in July 2021.

The Dublin native has been actively fighting as of late though, just on the big screen. Conor McGregor stars as 'Knox' in a remake of the classic 1989 film 'Road House' that originally starred Patrick Swayze.

This is McGregor's acting debut and reviews seem to be largely positive in terms of his role in the days since the film was released on Prime Video.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who is now handling security at a bar. The former dual division UFC champion goes at it with the Hollywood star in quite the cinematic brawl. In fact, Gylleenhaal actually sustained a staph infection during a particularly heated throwdown.