Conor McGregor reacts as coach John Kavanagh celebrates Alta getting listed on the New York Stock Exchange

It's a good time to be Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh. While 'The Notorious' is busy becoming a movie star, his longtime coach is making moves as well.

Coach Kavanagh has long been a proponent of the Alta training system. For those unaware, the training program is largely MMA-based and targets those who aren't fighters by trade.

The program takes everyday individuals and gives them a 20-week crash course in cage fighting. At the end of the training camp, the individual has the chance to enter the cage themselves and compete, but that's not mandatory.

The longtime head of SBG Ireland has become close with the company and works as one of the coaches. Given his reputation as one of the best trainers in the game, there are few who would be a better choice than Kavanagh.

Furthermore, the Alta training system has become incredibly popular, and the company has now gone public. Earlier on Thursday, the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and John Kavanagh, as well as Laura Sanko, were on hand to celebrate.

On X, Conor McGregor congratulated his longtime coach on the massive success. As a man who knows a lot about business, 'The Notorious' is well aware of how big this move is. McGregor wrote:

"Congrat coach and team at @trainalta"

When is Conor McGregor expected to return to the UFC?

It appears that all systems are a go for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC this summer.

'The Notorious' hasn't competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The defeat put him out of action for years, and he even filmed an entire movie, Road House, in the meantime.

However, the former UFC champion has been steadfast in his intention to return for a while. McGregor has publicly said for months, that he's fully ready to fight Michael Chandler.

Earlier this month, John Kavanagh, revealed that he's entirely in the dark about when the Irishman would fight next. Luckily, it seems that the UFC and Conor McGregor have come to some sort of an agreement.

Earlier this month, 'The Notorious' revealed that he spoke to the company about a return in the summer. Michael Chandler later echoed the same sentiment that they would fight soon.

As of now, no date has been announced, but the two have been linked to a potential bout at UFC 303 in June.

