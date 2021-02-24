Rozenstruik expects a "totally different fight" against Ciryl Gane

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will be headlining this weekend's UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. Rozenstruik is well aware of his opponent's fast rise in the UFC but believes this will be a totally different fight for the French fighter.

The duo was initially scheduled to fight on the March 13th card in a three-round co-main event. However, instead, the UFC decided to promote Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane as the main event of UFC 20.

In an interview with Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Jairzinho Rozenstruik claimed that fighting two weeks earlier or later doesn't make much of a difference. Bigi Boy added that the fight is quite interesting and he is looking forward to it.

“Fighting two weeks earlier or later doesn’t make much of a difference. We are going to fight anyway so let’s be the main event anyway. For me, it won’t have any impact on my training. I think he is doing his thing and is phenomenal. But, he is now facing me and it will be a totally different fight. He is a different type of heavyweight fighter. It is an interesting fight and I’m looking forward to it.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik added that he is confident about the fight being taken to the ground and is ready to be the best version of himself. The rising heavyweight prospect added that a win over Gane will keep him in the same spot but, Rozenstruik remains open to fighting everybody.

“I’m looking forward to fighting wherever it takes place. One thing I know, I will be ready to be the best version of myself and shine. Right now, a win over him will keep me on the same spot. I’ll be open to fighting everybody.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will headline UFC Vegas 20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik broke into the UFC scene in 2019 with four big wins within the year. However, in 2020, Bigi Boy suffered his first loss inside the octagon at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

Rozenstruik got back to winning ways with a win over Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 and will look forward to getting his hand raised this weekend.