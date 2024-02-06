"He would often be the guy mopping the mats" - Ex-UFC star showers praise on Khabib Nurmagomedov for remaining humble despite massive success

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to compete in the UFC. A big part of what made him such a respected and admired personality worldwide was his humility and down-to-earth attitude.

'The Eagle' trained out of the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California under coach Javier Mendez, and has often spoken of his love for his gym and his team.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields, who also trained at AKA in the past, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Nurmagomedov for his humility, which, according to Shields, was always on display in the gym.

Responding to an image that showed Khabib Nurmagomedov and his close friend and longtime training partner, Islam Makhachev cleaning the mats, Shields wrote:

"When I would train with Kahabib in San Jose he would often be the guy mopping the mats [this is usually done by rookies]. This was right before he won the title but I’m pretty sure I also saw him moping in Vegas after he was already a champion. This sets a great example to his team that he’s not above them."

Check out Jake Shields' tweet here:

Expand Tweet

To those who came after him, Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been a strong role model. His influence can most certainly be seen in many fighters from his native Dagestan, from reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to a number of surging contenders across the top MMA promotions in the world.

Student of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov killed in Dagestan

A shocking clip of Magomedrasul Mutayev, an MMA fighter who trained under Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, getting shot to death started doing the rounds on social media on Feb. 1, 2024.

Mutayev had allegedly bullied, physically assaulted and humiliated an 18-year-old named Narydkhan Kadyrkhanov. In retaliation, the teenager shot and killed Mutayev in a parking lot, with the clip being posted to social media.

X user @igorsushko shared the clip and detailed the incident in the caption. He wrote:

"Russia: Magomedrasul Mutayev, an MMA fighter who trained under Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, beat up, humiliated and doused in toxic substance an 18-year old Narydkhan Kadyrkhanov in Makhachkala, Dagestan. In response, Kadyrkhanov shot and killed Mutayev."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet