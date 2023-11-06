"He has the most overrated power in MMA history" - Fans pick the pound-for-pound hardest hitters in the UFC

One of the greater thrills of mixed martial arts in a global promotion such as the UFC is the talent and power that fighters showcase inside the octagon.

The promotion's history is dotted with the hardest hitters to have ever competed in combat sports and the current roster does not lack for it too. Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) named various fighters from multiple divisions including Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler from the lightweight division. Alex Pereira, Jared Cannonier and Derrick Lewis featured from the heavier division.

Check out the list below:

The fan-made list of hardest hitters in the UFC. [via X]

Fans dismissed Jared Cannonier's power as overrated and others named their picks for the hardest hitters.

"Cannonier has the most overrated power in mma history. It just happens, no other 185er has power."

"no belal on the list is a crime"

"Deiveson Figueiredo has to be on that list"

Israel Adesanya and Sean O'Malley's accuracy was lauded to make up for their lack of natural power.

"I might be wrong but I feel O'malley isn't that crazy powerful. He's just insanely accurate."

"Adesanya probably belongs on here somewhere too, but then again, he is more accurate and fast than naturally strong."

Charles Oliveira was oft-mentioned by fans as the hardest hitter citing his various performances.

"Charles should be on the list dude is the hardest hitting Lightweight sent Gaethje and Chandler flying cross the octagon"

"Gaethje said Charles Oliveira is the hardest he's ever been hit."

Check out fans comments below:

Fans comments on X.

Charles Oliveira dismisses reports of UFC 297 matchup

Former lightweight interim champ Charles Oliveira recently withdrew from his rematch against titleholder Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

It was reported by Ariel Helwani that he was lined up for the same matchup in the main event of UFC 297 next year.

Expand Tweet

However, Charles Oliveira told reporters in the aftermath of UFC Sau Paulo that he was not aware of any matchup as rumors suggested. He aso addressed his withdrawal from his last fight.

“We just heard this from the locker room. People were asking us on the messages about getting it. This is the first time we heard about it. That’s the timeline, January maybe. So who knows? You’ll see the Charles you always see, always going forward, always going for the submission, for the knockout, going for the win. I want to be champion. I want to be the next champion. That’s what I want.” [h/t MMA Junkie]