"He was on PEDs in both sports" - MLB Legend Barry Bonds shocks the world with new MMA career

Barry Bonds is one of history's greatest Major League Baseball (MLB) players. After a long and illustrious career as an outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Fransisco Giants, the seven-time National League MVP is now looking to master Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The Evolve Training Center in San Francisco recently took to Instagram to announce that several students got belt promotions. Barry Bonds was one of them, and the MLB legend was handed his blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu from coach Jay Janero.

Given his legendary sporting status, fans were both shocked and impressed by Bonds' new path. They shared their reactions in the comments section of a post shared by @bjj.worldtv.

The original poster reminded users of Bonds' incredible achievements and wrote:

"Barry Bonds broke the major league home run records for both a career (762) and a single season (with 73 home runs in 2001)."

One fan joked:

"Bet he has a sick baseball bat choke..."

One user recalled Bonds' numerous PED allegations and wrote:

"Not sure why but I feel like he cheated…"

Another fan referred to the alleged widespread use of PEDs in BJJ and wrote:

"Lmao good sport for him."

One user wrote:

"He was on PEDs in both sports."

Another user joked:

"Put an asterisk next to his blue belt."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @bjj.worldtv on Instagram

Barry Bonds steroid scandal: An overview of the MLB legend's allegations

Barry Bonds is undeniably among the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. The seven-time MVP retired with a batting average of .298 with 2,935 hits and also reigned as baseball's home run king with 762 under his belt. He also has 2558 career walks, more than anyone in baseball history.

Despite his incredible records and achievements, Barry Bonds was never inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame due to his ties to performance-enhancing drugs. In 2003, the former San Francisco Giants slugger was caught up in a legal matter involving Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO), a laboratory that marketed a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid that was undetectable by doping tests.

When prosecutors were investigating BALCO for distributing 'The Clear,' an undetectable steroid, they charged Bonds with perjury and obstruction of justice. In connection to his 2003 grand jury testimony, they claimed Bonds lied about never using steroids and misled the grand jury with evasive answers.

Given how Bonds' trainer, Greg Anderson, worked with BALCO and was accused of giving steroids to athletes, Bonds was understandably under suspicion. The conviction was later overturned in 2015.

