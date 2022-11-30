Barry Bonds: Where does the maligned Home Run king rank among the greatest hitters ever?

Few players in the history of the MLB are more polarizing than Barry Bonds. Depending on who you ask, he is either simply the greatest player to ever play baseball or a cheater who only accomplished what he did because of steroids. No matter which camp you find yourself in, there is no denying that Bonds was one of, if not the most feared batter in MLB history.

theScore @theScore



( : @MLBVault) #OTD in 1998, Barry Bonds drew an intentional walk ... With the bases loaded. 🤷‍♂️ #OTD in 1998, Barry Bonds drew an intentional walk ... With the bases loaded. 🤷‍♂️ (🎥: @MLBVault) https://t.co/IBCX7FQdGc

"#OTD in 1998, Barry Bonds drew an intentional walk ... With the bases loaded." - the Score

Throughout his career, Bonds was intentionally walked a record 688 times, which is 372 more than second-placed Albert Pujols.

While he was a polarizing player off the field, there is nothing that divides baseball fans faster than the all-time record for career home runs. Bonds has the most all-time home runs with 762. But it's the multiple connections to steroids that shadow his record, as well as his potential induction into the Hall of Fame.

San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle

trib.al/5PgVdM9 Barry Bonds could get his ticket punched to Cooperstown as early as Sunday when his latest Hall of Fame bid will be determined by an 16 person electorate that was announced Monday. Barry Bonds could get his ticket punched to Cooperstown as early as Sunday when his latest Hall of Fame bid will be determined by an 16 person electorate that was announced Monday.trib.al/5PgVdM9

"Barry Bonds could get his ticket punched to Cooperstown as early as Sunday when his latest Hall of Fame bid will be determined by a 16 person electorate that was announced Monday." - San Francisco Chronicle

For those opposed to Bonds as the all-time home run king, they feel that Hank Aaron is the rightful leader at the top with 755. His numbers were attained legitimately and without the use of anabolic steroids.

Steroids or not, Bonds produced some of the most impressive batting statistics ever seen on a baseball field. His single-season career-high numbers may never be surpassed for as long as baseball exists. His single-season records are as follows: home runs (73), walks (232), batting average (.370), and RBIs (137).

Again, these numbers may be irrelevant in the eyes of fans and voters, since any connection to steroids tarnishes every stat.

Benjamin Hoffman @BenHoffmanNYT Keeping Barry Bonds out of the HOF because of PEDs is a mistake to me, but a much bigger mistake would be electing someone who falls short just because you *think* they didn’t cheat Keeping Barry Bonds out of the HOF because of PEDs is a mistake to me, but a much bigger mistake would be electing someone who falls short just because you *think* they didn’t cheat

"Keeping Barry Bonds out of the HOF because of PEDs is a mistake to me, but a much bigger mistake would be electing someone who falls short just because you *think* they didn’t cheat" - Benjamin Hoffman

Barry Bonds breaks the all-time home run record

On August 7, 2007, Bonds broke Hank Aaron's record for career home runs by hitting his 756th home run. In what seemed like an unbreakable record, Bonds forever etched his name in baseball lore by becoming the home run king.

A seven-time MVP, 14-time All-Star, and 12-time Silver Slugger, no matter how you feel about his connection to steroids, it will forever be impossible to tell the story of baseball without the name of Barry Bonds.

Poll : 0 votes